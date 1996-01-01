One way to determine whether food preferences have a genetic basis is to __________.
A
compare the food preferences of two different wild populations
B
give animals from two different populations the same food and see if they eat it
C
bring animals from two populations into the lab and observe whether they have different food preferences
D
demonstrate that there is no variation in food preference within a wild population
E
rear the offspring of animals from two different populations with different food preferences under identical conditions in the lab and see whether their food preferences reflect those of the parent populations