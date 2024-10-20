Analyze each genotype: The genotype 'Aa' consists of two different alleles, making it heterozygous. The genotype 'AA' consists of two identical alleles, making it homozygous dominant. The genotype 'aa' consists of two identical alleles, making it homozygous recessive. The genotype 'AABB' consists of two pairs of identical alleles, making it homozygous for both genes.