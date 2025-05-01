Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. The first option describes large-scale evolutionary changes leading to new species or groups above the species level, which aligns with the definition of macroevolution. The second option refers to the inheritance of acquired characteristics, which is not a scientifically supported mechanism of evolution. The third option describes microevolution, not macroevolution. The fourth option refers to natural selection, which is a mechanism of evolution but does not specifically define macroevolution.