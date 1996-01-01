1. Introduction to Biology
Natural Selection and Evolution Practice Problems
8 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Darwin suggested that populations of organisms become better adapted to the environment through:
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the idea of natural selection, organisms with the best environmental adaptations have _______.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Evolving long necks have enabled giraffes to feed on leaves that others can't reach, giving them a competitive advantage. It is the best example of:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following, in your opinion, is responsible for gradually increasing the genes that confer HIV resistance in human populations in high-HIV-infection areas over time?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the natural selection theory, who is more likely to survive and reproduce?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What could have caused the beak size and shape variations among finches as observed by Darwin on Galapagos Islands?