In a population of crickets, all crickets make a “chirp” to attract mates at the same rate. Chirping also attracts predators, however. In one season, more than 50% of the crickets are eaten as prey as a result of chirping. In this simplified example, using only the information given, do you think this population will evolve by natural selection and why?
Yes, because chirping increases reproduction, you can expect chirping to be more frequent in the future.
Yes, because chirping attracts predators, there is a different rate of survivorship among crickets.
No, because chirping attracts both predators and mates, the two effects will cancel each other out.
No, because there is no initial variation in chirping, the population cannot change through natural selection.