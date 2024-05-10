21. Evolution
Natural Selection
Which of the following statements correctly explains a way in which evolution by natural selection and Lamarck's ideas about evolution are different?
Lamarck focused on an organism's ability to reproduce, whereas natural selection focuses on survival.
Natural selection requires variation to already exist in a population, whereas Lamarck said that variation could be created through use and disuse.
Natural selection explains how individuals will adapt to new environments, whereas Lamarck explained how populations change in their current environments.
Lamarckian explanations did not explain how populations become better adapted overtime, whereas natural selection did explain adaptation.
