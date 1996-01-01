Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology29. FungiFungi Reproduction
Using high-speed video, researchers have measured several variables associated with sporangium discharge in various spore-shooting fungi. Based on the data in the table shown here, how do the launch speed and acceleration of Pilobolus compare with those of the other fungi? How does launch speed for each species compare with the top speed of 44 km/h reached by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt during his 2009 world-record-setting race?

