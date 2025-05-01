Step 2: Review the evidence supporting the impact hypothesis. Key evidence includes: (1) the discovery of the Chicxulub crater in the Yucatán Peninsula, which is believed to be the site of the asteroid impact; (2) a worldwide layer of iridium-rich clay, as iridium is rare on Earth but abundant in asteroids; and (3) the presence of shocked quartz and microtektites, which are formed under high-pressure conditions typical of impact events.