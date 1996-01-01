Cells are able to distinguish proteins destined for secretion or for segregation to specific intracellular compartments from those that will remain in the cytoplasm because __________.
A
there are two types of ribosomes: one group that synthesizes cytoplasmic proteins only and another type that synthesizes secreted or compartment-specific proteins only
B
proteins destined for secretion or for a specific compartment are all synthesized in the nucleus, whereas cytoplasmic proteins are all synthesized in the cytoplasm
C
each compartment in the cell (the nucleus, lysosome, and so forth) has its own set of ribosomes that synthesize proteins unique to that compartment
D
some proteins, as they begin to be synthesized, contain a signal region that causes the ribosome with its growing polypeptide to attach to the ER and translocate the polypeptide into the lumen (space) of the ER