Step 5: Assess the fourth statement: 'It always has a cell wall made of peptidoglycan.' This is false because eukaryotic cells do not have cell walls made of peptidoglycan. Peptidoglycan is found in the cell walls of prokaryotic cells, specifically bacteria. Eukaryotic cells may have cell walls (e.g., in plants and fungi), but their composition differs (cellulose in plants, chitin in fungi).