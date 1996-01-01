Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology23. SpeciationSpecies
Problem 1d
What distinguishes a morphospecies? a. It has distinctive characteristics, such as size, shape, or coloration. b. It represents a distinct branch in a phylogeny of populations. c. It is reproductively isolated from other species. d. It is a fossil from a distinct time in Earth history.

