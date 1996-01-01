Comparison of human fossils with living humans seems to show that there have been no significant physical changes in Homo sapiens in 30,000 to 50,000 years. What might an advocate of punctuated equilibrium say about this?
A
It is about time for humans to undergo a burst of change.
B
That is about how long we have been reproductively isolated.
C
It is impossible to see major internal changes by looking at fossils.
D
You would expect a lot of skeletal changes in that time period.
E
Lack of change is consistent with the punctuated equilibrium model.