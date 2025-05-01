Analyze the options provided: (1) Absorption of nutrients from the soil is primarily a function of roots, not stems. (2) Production of flowers for reproduction is a function of specialized structures like flowers, not stems. (3) Storage of water in succulent stems is a known adaptation in plants like cacti, which allows them to survive in arid environments. (4) Secretion of digestive enzymes is a function of specialized structures in carnivorous plants, not stems.