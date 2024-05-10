50. Population Ecology
Logistic Population Growth
In some cases, a population can exceed its carrying capacity for a brief period of time. In a population of dragonflies that approaches its carrying capacity, many females use the last of their energy reserves to reproduce. As a result, the population size reaches 675 dragonflies, but the estimated carrying capacity () of the area is 550 dragonflies. The value for this population is 0.5. Calculate the rate of population growth (dN/dt) & the per capita rate of growth, r(1 – N/k).
A
dN/dt = –97, r(1 – N/k) = –0.14
B
dN/dt = –77, r(1 – N/k) = –0.11
C
dN/dt = –153, r(1 – N/k) = –0.23
D
dN/dt = 828, r(1 – N/k) = 0.23
