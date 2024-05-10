50. Population Ecology
Logistic Population Growth
A population of spotted hyenas in a South African National Park currently has 87 individuals. The carrying capacity for spotted hyenas in the park is estimated to be 125 hyenas & the intrinsic growth rate () is 0.25 hyenas/year/hyena. What is the instantaneous rate of population growth of the spotted hyena population?
22 hyenas/year.
7 hyenas/year.
15 hyenas/year.
13 hyenas/year.
