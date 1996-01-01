Fossilization continues even today. If you wanted to increase the probability that your deceased favorite pet would become fossilized, what actions would you take?
a. Place the corpse in an environment where decomposition is rapid (such as a forest).
b. Place the corpse in an environment where decomposition is slow (such as a swamp or bog).
c. Place the corpse in an environment where there are plenty of rocks (such as a boulder field).
d. Place the corpse in an environment where plenty of oxygen is available (such as in a mountain stream).
