Step 1: Understand the processes of cellular respiration and photosynthesis. Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide (CO$_2$), and water (H$_2$O). Photosynthesis is the process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria convert carbon dioxide (CO$_2$), water (H$_2$O), and light energy into glucose and oxygen (O$_2$).