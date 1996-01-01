Which of the following describes mutations? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Point mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.
T/F Frameshift mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.
T/F Neutral mutations depend on the degeneracy of the genetic code.
T/F Deleterious mutations occur only in protein-coding sequences of DNA.
