Imagine discovering a loss-of-function mutation in a eukaryotic gene. You determine the gene’s nucleotide sequence from the start site for transcription to the termination point of transcription and find no differences from the wild-type sequence. Explain where you think the mutation might be and how the mutation might be acting.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mutations with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter