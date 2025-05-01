Step 2: Review the function of each micronutrient listed in the options. Magnesium (Mg^{2+}) is a cofactor for many enzymes involved in ATP synthesis, including those in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle. Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) is an antioxidant and plays a role in collagen synthesis but is not directly involved in ATP production. Iron (Fe^{2+}) is essential for oxygen transport in hemoglobin and is involved in electron transport chain processes. Zinc (Zn^{2+}) is a cofactor for various enzymes but does not have a direct role in ATP production.