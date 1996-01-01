Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Chloroplasts and mitochondria are thought to be of prokaryotic origin. One piece of evidence that supports this hypothesis is that these organelles contain prokaryotic-like ribosomes. These ribosomes are probably most similar to ribosomes found __________.
A
free in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes
B
on the rough ER
C
free in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes and on the rough ER
D
free in the cytoplasm of eukaryotes, on the rough ER, and in bacterial cells