5. Cell Components
Endosymbiotic Theory Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the _______, the mitochondria and chloroplasts found in modern eukaryotic cells were once two distinct prokaryotic microbes.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following correctly represents the similarity between mitochondrial DNA and bacterial DNA that provides evidence for the endosymbiosis theory?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the endosymbiosis theory for the origin of mitochondria, what might have been the benefit to the ancestral host cell from its relationship with the mitochondrial precursor cell?