Step 4: Examine the other options to ensure they do not fit the concept. For example, 'A population of finches migrates to a new island but does not change in any way' does not show modification over generations. Similarly, 'All individuals in a population remain genetically identical over many generations' contradicts the idea of genetic variation. Lastly, 'A single finch changes its beak shape during its lifetime to eat new types of seeds' describes an individual change, not a population-level genetic modification.