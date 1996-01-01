If most individuals in a population are young, why is the population likely to grow rapidly in the future?
a. Death rates will be low.
b. The population has a skewed age distribution.
c. Immigration and emigration can be ignored.
d. Many individuals will begin to reproduce soon.
