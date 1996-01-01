After seeds have sprouted, gardeners often pull up some of the seedlings so that only a few grow to maturity. How does this practice help produce the best yield?
a. by increasing K
b. by decreasing r
c. by reducing intraspecific competition
d. by adding a density-independent factor to the environment
