Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology50. Population EcologyPopulation Ecology
1:53 minutes
Problem 3b
Textbook Question

After seeds have sprouted, gardeners often pull up some of the seedlings so that only a few grow to maturity. How does this practice help produce the best yield? a. by increasing K b. by decreasing r c. by reducing intraspecific competition d. by adding a density-independent factor to the environment

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
5:45m

Watch next

Master Population Ecology with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.