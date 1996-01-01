There are several key concepts introduced in this chapter: Structure correlates with function; an animal’s body has a hierarchy of organization with emergent properties at each level; and complex bodies have structural adaptations that increase surface area for exchange. Label the tissue layers shown in this section of the small intestine, and describe how this diagram illustrates these three concepts..
a. Microvilli
b. Mucosa
c. Muscularis
d. Sub-serous layer
e. Serosa
