48. Ecology
Earth's Climate Patterns
Earth’s largest rain shadow occurs in south Asia, where northward-directed winds encounter the Himalayan mountains. Which of the following statements about this rain shadow is correct?
A
Areas to the north and the south of the Himalayas have a drastically different climate.
B
The area north of the Himalayas does not get a lot of rainfall & is a desert.
C
As air moves northward over the Himalayas, moisture condenses & precipitates on the windward side.
D
All of the above.
