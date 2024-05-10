48. Ecology
Earth's Climate Patterns
Land’s End in the southwest of England & Newfoundland in eastern Canada are both at similar latitudes, yet Newfoundland experiences significantly colder winters. Which of the following is likely the most accurate explanation for this phenomenon?
A
Newfoundland is cloudier and therefore doesn’t receive as much solar radiation.
B
Newfoundland is more humid, and this moisture in the air makes it feel much colder.
C
Warm ocean currents flow towards the UK, causing a relatively warm maritime climate.
D
All of the above.
