You are watching a movie in which one of the characters excitedly claims to have found human remains in Asia dated at 10 million years old. The date was obtained by carbon-14 dating. What is your reaction?
A
This can't possibly be true because humans weren't around 10 million years ago.
B
This would be a surprising finding because so far there is no evidence that humans existed that long ago.
C
This is a perfectly reasonable finding.
D
This can't possibly be true because the earliest humans came from Africa, not Asia.
E
This can't possibly be true because carbon-14 dating can only be used back to about 75,000 years.