Step 3: Clarify the meaning of each term: - Photosynthesis: A process used by plants to convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose. This is not relevant to human food intake. - Metabolism: The set of chemical reactions in the body that convert food into energy and building blocks for growth, repair, and maintenance. - Homeostasis: The maintenance of stable internal conditions in the body, such as temperature and pH, not directly related to food usage. - Osmosis: The movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, unrelated to food intake and usage.