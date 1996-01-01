Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology49. Animal BehaviorAnimal Behavior
Problem 1c
What do proximate explanations of behavior focus on? a. how displays and other types of behavior have changed through time, or evolved b. the “adaptive significance” of a behavior c. genetic, neurological, and hormonal mechanisms of behavior d. appropriate experimental methods when studying behavior

