What do proximate explanations of behavior focus on?
a. how displays and other types of behavior have changed through time, or evolved
b. the “adaptive significance” of a behavior
c. genetic, neurological, and hormonal mechanisms of behavior
d. appropriate experimental methods when studying behavior
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Behavior with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter