Although many chimpanzee populations live in environments containing oil palm nuts, members of only a few populations use stones to crack open the nuts. The most likely explanation for this behavioral difference between populations is that
a. members of different populations differ in manual dexterity.
b. members of different populations have different nutritional requirements.
c. members of different populations differ in learning ability.
d. the use of stones to crack nuts has arisen and spread through social learning in only some populations.
