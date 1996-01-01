Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The compound CaSO4 ionizes into a calcium ion and a sulfate ion (SO4). Calcium has two electrons in its outer shell. Upon ionization, what would you expect the charge on the sulfate ion to be?

