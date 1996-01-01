General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Water
Acids and Bases
Problem
Which of the following dissociations is that of an acid?
A
H
2
O
→
H
+
+ OH
–
B
NaOH
→
Na
+
+ OH
–
C
NH
3
+ H
+
→
NH
4
+
D
HF
→
H
+
+ F
–
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
The Strongest Acids in the World
by SciShow
33 views
Hide transcripts
The Strongest Bases in the World
by SciShow
20 views
Hide transcripts
Acids, Bases and pH
by RicochetScience
37 views
Hide transcripts
Acids and Bases
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
73 views
Hide transcripts
What Are Acids & Bases? | Chemistry Basics
by American Chemical Society
29 views
Hide transcripts
The strengths and weaknesses of acids and bases - George Zaidan and Charles Morton
by TED-Ed
31 views
Hide transcripts
Acids
by Jason Amores Sumpter
58 views
Hide transcripts
Bases
by Jason Amores Sumpter
1
61 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.