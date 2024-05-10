53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
1:38 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about protected areas is not correct? a. We now protect 25% of the land areas of the planet. b. National parks are only one type of protected area. c. Most reserves are smaller in size than the ranges of some of the species they are meant to protect. d. Management of protected areas must coordinate with the management of lands outside the protected zone.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
353
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 40 videos