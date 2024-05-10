53. Conservation Biology
With limited resources, conservation biologists need to prioritize their efforts. Of the following choices, which should receive the greatest attention for the goal of conserving biodiversity? a. a commercially important species b. all endangered vertebrate species c. a declining keystone species in a community d. all endangered species
