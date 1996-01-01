General Biology
10. Cell Signaling
Types of Cell Signaling
Problem
Cells use different signaling strategies to achieve different goals. In hormonal signaling, __________.
A
numerous cells can receive and respond to a signal produced in their vicinity
B
the signal can be directed to a very specific target because a narrow space separates the target cell from the transmitting cell
C
a concentration gradient between the signaling cell and its target cells is established, causing cells along the gradient to respond in different ways
D
special molecules are passed through cell junctions
E
specialized cells release hormone molecules into the circulatory system, permitting distant cells to be affected
