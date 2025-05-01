- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Types of Cell Signaling: Videos & Practice Problems
The process in which a signal transfers to the brain through neurons is an example of what type of intercellular connection?
Which of the following are the basic categories of chemical signaling found in multicellular organisms?
In which type of signaling does the cell that expresses messenger molecules also produce receptors?
Quorum sensing is a mechanism of cell-to-cell communication used by bacteria to coordinate collective behaviors based on which factor?
Which of the following best describes homeostasis in multicellular organisms?
Which of the following correctly distinguishes between direct and indirect cell signaling?
Consider a scenario where a cell releases signaling molecules that affect nearby cells. How does this illustrate paracrine signaling?
Given the role of endocrine hormones, how might a disruption in the bloodstream affect hormonal signaling?
How does the distance traveled by neurotransmitters in synaptic signaling relate to paracrine signaling?
What occurs when neurotransmitters bind to receptors on target cells during signal transduction?
How does homeostasis contribute to the survival of multicellular organisms?
Which of the following scenarios illustrates the functioning of plasmodesmata in plant cells?
Which type of signaling involves direct physical contact between signaling cells and target cells?