Step 3: Evaluate each option. (1) The presence of carbon-based molecules is common in living organisms but not exclusive to them, as some nonliving matter (e.g., certain organic compounds) also contains carbon. (2) The ability to move independently is not universal to all living organisms (e.g., plants do not move independently). (3) The ability to reproduce and undergo evolutionary adaptation is a defining characteristic of life, as it ensures the continuation and evolution of species. (4) The presence of a nucleus in all cells is incorrect because not all living organisms have a nucleus (e.g., prokaryotes like bacteria).