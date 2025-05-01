Compare the listed options: Sodium chloride is a salt that contributes to the osmolarity of urine but is not the most abundant solute. Creatinine is a waste product from muscle metabolism and is present in smaller amounts. Glucose is typically reabsorbed in the kidneys and is not abundant in normal urine unless there is a pathological condition like diabetes. Urea, on the other hand, is the most abundant solute in urine under normal conditions.