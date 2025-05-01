Step 2: Review the characteristics of each kingdom mentioned in the problem. For example: - Monera consists of prokaryotic organisms, which are unicellular. - Protista includes mostly unicellular organisms, though some are multicellular. - Plantae consists of multicellular organisms that perform photosynthesis. - Animalia consists of multicellular organisms that are heterotrophic. - Fungi includes both unicellular and multicellular organisms.