Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology11. Cell DivisionIntroduction to Cell Division
2:04 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook Question

It took three sheep to create the clone Dolly: A blackface sheep donated the egg, a whiteface sheep donated the mammary cells from which the nucleus was taken, and a blackface sheep served as surrogate. Assuming face color is genetically determined, what color face did Dolly have?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
9:40m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Cell Division with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.