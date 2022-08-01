Autosomal Inheritance

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on autism away inheritance. And so what's important to know is that a specific family trait or disorder can be tracked over multiple generations. Toe. Identify the inheritance pattern now moving forward. In our course, we're going to talk about two main types of inheritance patterns, and so the inheritance patterns can either be autos. Omo or the inheritance pattern can be sex linked now moving forward were first going to talk about the autism. Oh, inheritance and autism will disorders. But then later in our course in different videos, will talk more about the sex linked disorders and sex linked inheritance. But in our next video, we'll talk more about these autism will disorders and inheritance, so I'll see you all there.

