The following pedigree is for the ABO blood type group, which is an example of autosomal inheritance. Using the IA, IB, i for the alleles, fill in the top half of each box/circle with the genotype. Also, fill in the bottom half of each box/circle with the phenotype (A, B, AB, or O blood type). If it is impossible to know for certain a specific allele in the genotype, then place a '?' as a placeholder to represent the allele that is in question.