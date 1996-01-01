General Biology
11. Cell Division
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Problem
Which of the following is
false
in respect to eukaryotic chromosomes?
A
All eukaryotic cells possess one or more chromosomes.
B
Chromosomes are present throughout a cell's reproductive cycle.
C
Chromosomes are present even when cells are not actively synthesizing proteins.
D
None of the listed responses is false.
E
Chromosomes appear in an obvious form only as a cell is about to divide.
