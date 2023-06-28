Skip to main content
General Biology6. The MembraneOsmosis
Problem 10
Examine the experimental chamber in Figure 6.8a. Explain what would occur by osmosis if you added a 1-M solution of sodium chloride on the left side and an equal volume of a 1.5 M solution of potassium ions on the right. How might the addition of the CFTR protein to the lipid bilayer impact the direction of water movement?

