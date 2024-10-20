To study the effect of lipids on heart disease, researchers fed mice diets including cholesterol (Control), cholesterol with trans fatty acids (Trans), or cholesterol with cis fatty acids (Cis). After 8 weeks, they examined them for atherosclerosis—the narrowing of arteries that is a leading cause of heart attacks. Data from their observations of atherosclerotic lesions are provided below (* means 𝑃<0.05; see BioSkills 3). What do these data reveal concerning lipid structure and heart disease in mice?



