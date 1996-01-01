Look back at the abbreviated periodic table of the elements in Figure 2.5B. If two elements are in the same row, what do they have in common? If two elements are in the same column, what do they have in common? Would you predict that elements in the same row or the same column will have similar chemical properties? Explain.
