As a genetic counselor, you advise couples about the possibility of genetic disease in their offspring. Today you met with an engaged couple, both of whom are phenotypically normal. The man, however, has a brother who died of Duchenne-type muscular dystrophy, an X-linked recessive condition. His ﬁancée, whose family has no history of the disease, is worried that the couple’s sons or daughters might be afflicted. The sister of this man is planning to marry his fiancée’s brother. How would you advise this second couple?