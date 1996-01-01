A fruit fly with a gray body and red eyes (genotype BbPp) is mated with a fly having a black body and purple eyes (genotype bbpp). What ratio of offspring would you expect if the body-color and eye-color genes are on different chromosomes (unlinked)? When this mating is actually carried out, most of the offspring look like the parents, but 3% have a gray body and purple eyes, and 3% have a black body and red eyes. Are these genes linked or unlinked? What is the recombination frequency?
